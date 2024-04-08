Hilary Duff opens up about her 'wild choice' of having 4 kids

Hilary Duff made a light-hearted joke about her wild choice of having four kids.

On April 7, A Cinderella Story actress dropped a series of adorable photos on Instagram, featuring her pregnant self and her husband Matthew Koma.

In the shared pictures, Hilary can be seen flaunting her baby bump while lying on her partner's lap.

The actress praised Matthew for being supportive and wrote, "4 kids is a truly wild choice,"

She added, "And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you."

Hilary concluded her sweet post, saying, "Also on a separate note…. Why can I sleep during the day this late in pregnancy and not at night."

It is pertinent to mention that Hilary has a son, Luca, 12, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrieshares.

On the other hand, she shares two daughters, Banks, 5, and Mae, 3, with Matthew. Moreover, the couple is expecting their third child together.