James Norton candidly shares experience of role in 'Playing Nice'

James Norton admits to being a 'small kind of hero' in 2024 series Playing Nice

James Norton recently revealed how his role as Pete in Playing Nice, a devoted father who finds out his son was switched at birth, was 'very real'.

Speaking exclusively to Deadline, Norton said: "Unlike most of the characters I’ve played, he’s very likable, very amenable and recognizable. There’s a simplicity to him, which I hadn't really played before, and a likability and quietness that made him feel very real."

Produced by Studiocanal and Rabbit Track Pictures, the story revolves around a baby-switch, setting up a dreadful dilemma for both set of parents- "whether to keep the sons they have raised or reclaim their biological child."



Located in Cornwall, England, the drama stars Niamh Algar stars as Pete’s partner Maddie.

The other couple, Miles and Lucy, are played by James McArdle and Jessica Brown Findlay.

Commenting on the location of the series, Kaletsky said: “We could just as easily be in a coastal New England town, or Monterey on the West Coast, or somewhere beautiful in Australia.”

Meanwhile, the company’s SVP Joe Naftalin expressed his desire to work in the UK, gushing: “We’re always looking for great stories that can be told here in the UK and in Europe but that speak a global language.”

“It just felt that there was a great universal hook at the center of this, and within that, four great roles for four brilliant actors.”