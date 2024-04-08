Prince William secretly ‘devastated’ over feud with Prince Harry

Prince William, who was once very close to his younger brother Prince Harry, regrets their current state of relationship.



The Prince of Wales, who has been estranged from Harry, is devastated about how the rift between them has deepened over the years, per royal author Tom Quinn.

“William is sad and bewildered at how bad things have become with his brother, but he is pragmatic about this and believes Harry will always be trouble,” Quinn told The Mirror.

Currently, the heir to the throne is shouldering a huge weight as his wife Kate Middleton is diagnosed with cancer just a month after his father King Charles’ cancer news.

Previously, a pal of William told The Daily Beast that the royal “hates” his brother for everything that he wrote in his bombshell memoir Spare, specially painting William in negative light.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly set to travel to UK for an Invictus Games event in May.

Quinn also suggested earlier this week that during this trip, Harry will be meeting with his brother in a brief meeting to avoid any uncomfortable conversation.

The author also added that Harry has “no choice” but to visit the royal family, which includes his brother, rather than finding excuses to avoid a run-in.