CMT Awards: Kelsea Ballerini sings new version of 'Love Me Like You Mean It'

Kelsea Ballerini delighted fans by singing the reimagined version of her debut song Love Me Like You Mean It at the glitzy ceremony of the 2024 CMT Awards.



The country singer grabbed all the attention at the award show as she hosted the show and mesmerised the attendees by performing her hit tracks.

Dressed in a shimmery gold bodysuit with black tights and heels, Kelsea said, "Y'all, I really can't believe it's been 10 years. That's crazy," during her performance.



It is pertinent to mention here that the musician released the new version of the 2014 popular single on April 5.

Taking to Instagram, Kelsea said that she wanted to celebrate the "beginning of her career" by releasing the 'reimagined' version of her first song.

She wrote, "Ten years ago, I was twenty, naive, starry eyed, and absolutely relentless on putting my music out into the world."

The Peter Pan singer added, "I’m proud to say, nothing has changed…except a DECADE of this wildly beautiful journey we’ve gotten to share full of tours and sing alongs, wins and losses, and growing up together."

Kelsea continued, "Soooo, before we move into new music (yes, it’s coming I swear) I wanted to celebrate the beginning with you."

"The song that started it all, love me like you mean it (reimagined and ten years later) comes out tomorrow night at midnight," the singer shared.