Kanye West, Bianca Censori rent Sting's lavish estate to throw raucous parties: Source

Kanye West posts photos of his wife Bianca Censori, considering her a 'trophy wife'

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have rented out singer Sting's swanky estate in Tuscany in order to throw raucous parties away from public.



A source spilled to The Sun, "If people thought Kanye was living it up in Italy after seeing the pictures of him and Bianca in Venice, they don’t know what was going on at Sting’s place."

"Kanye, Bianca and his entourage and partied hard while they were there," shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, "It’s an incredible location and totally off the beaten track, so they could throw all-night parties and make as much noise as they wanted without disturbing anyone."

"It was quite a scene to have Kanye and his mates take over the house, one of the most picturesque residences in all of Italy," stated an insider.

The source explained, "Kanye stayed for most of August and September and made full use of the grounds, which includes a lake and tennis courts."

"People who went on the trip have talked about how insane their parties were and they’re hoping he repeats it. It was wild," added an insider.

The news came after Bianca was believed to be growing tired of being used as a "free marketing tool" for rapper's upcoming album, Vultures 2.

"She needs a break and needs to step back,' a source told DailyMail.com.

The insider revealed, "Bianca loved the attention but it is getting overwhelming and Kanye keeps pushing and pushing for more, more, more leading up to the release of Vultures 2."

"She feels like he is using her as a free marketing tool – as does everyone else," remarked an insider.

The source added, "She knows she is overexposed."