Taylor Swift is praised by Drew Barrymore for her powerful writing and kindness

Drew Barrymore is in awe of Taylor Swift's kindness and her writing

Taylor Swift has recently been appreciated by Drew Barrymore for her powerful writing on her talk show.



"One of the my favourite things is Taylor's writing," said the Never Been Kissed actress.

Drew continued, "I mean what an incredible poet she is and her lyrics as well as the music," while raising two girls.

"This is the hero we need," she remarked.

Drew started praising Taylor after her celebrity guest Joey King shared how she became Taylor's friend at the age of 10 during latest appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Drew asked Joey, "I am watching, refreshing myself with the music videos you did with Taylor Swift. So, how old were you at that time when you did the first music video."

To this, the Kissing Booth actress replied, "I was 10 when we shot the first video."

The co-host wanted to know if she and Taylor have been friends since then?

Joey responded, "Yes, I was friends with Taylor from that time. I mean I was 10 so she was supportive and sweet but then we became more friendly as I got older."

The actress told Drew, "When Taylor asked me to be a part of I Can See You video, it's a full circle of Taylor version of Speak Now. It was so special."

During the show, Drew questioned, So, what was Taylor like?



Joey stated, "She's so overwhelmingly normal and so kind. She's just really cool. She just wants to hang and chat about normal fun stuffs. I mean what better role model!!"

"I was so obsessed with her when I was 10 and I got the opportunity to work with her at nine and I am now 24 and I just feel awe," remarked the actress.

In the end, Drew added, "I am glad you two are in each other's life. I love the work you do together. I love hearing what a good, nice, kind and normal person Taylor is."