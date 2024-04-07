Taylor Swift countdowns ‘Tortured Poets Department’ with lucky number 13

Taylor Swift will release her album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ on April 19, 2024

Taylor Swift is channeling the power of her lucky number: 13.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the 34-year-old superstar began the countdown for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, less than two weeks ahead of its release.

This meant that she could employ her favourite and lucky number, 13.

The multi-Grammy Winner posted a short clip of a retro typewriter as it wrote out the message, “12 days until THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.”

In 2009 she explained to MTV News, “I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro.”

She continued, “Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically, whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing."