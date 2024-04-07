Gypsy Rose Blanchard ungergoes major transformation after split from husband

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is keen on changing her life after her split from her husband

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is reportedly making changes to her life just a week after separating from husband Ryan Anderson.

According to PEOPLE, following her split from husband, Blanchard has been spending quality time with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Ken Urker, who even joined the docuseries runner in getting matching tattoos, is "being a supportive friend to her," according to his mother Raina Williams.

Referring to the pair, Williams said: "They're very cool."

Meanwhile, Blanchard is looking forward to undergo a cosmetic surgery, making changes to the shape of her nose.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the 32-year-old author offered an insight into her rhinoplasty, changing the shape and appearance of her nose.

In an exclusive statement, Blanchard noted: "I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too.”

"Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up."

According to her close friend Nadiya Vizier, Blanchard has been inclined towards the procedure for quite some time.

Vizier exclusively told the outlet that Blanchard is “a bit nervous, but she’s happy it’s going to be done.”

She further went onto say: "The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look."

Speaking of the convicted murder, who was imprisoned for the death of her mother, Vizier said: "My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she's doing something good or wrong, let her experience that.”

“Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was sentenced to ten years in prison however, she was paroled within eight years, towards the end of December 2023.