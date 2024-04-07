Rachel McAdams 'excited' for 'The Notebook' musical amid her Broadway debut

Rachel McAdams made her Broadway debut with Mary Jane

Rachel McAdams timed her Broadway debut with Mary Jane, coinciding with The Notebook musical sold-out shows.



In a conversation with The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the Mean Girls star expressed her excitement at the coincidence that she’s performing on Broadway for the first time around the same instance as the musical adaptation of the widely lauded film she starred in also playing.

"[It’s] crazy, just crazy," McAdams replied when the interviewers asked her opinion on the timing.

The 45-year-old Canadian actress shared a recent hilarious incident with her friend’s mom, who was excited to see McAdams singing and dancing, assuming she would be in The Notebook musical.

"'We’re going to see Rachel on Broadway! And she’s going to be singing and dancing!'" McAdams mimicked her friend’s mom.

"He was like, 'Um, I don’t know if you are… I don’t think you have the right show.' the actress continued to elaborate, "She was like, 'She’s doing The Notebook, right?' And he was like, 'No, she’s not. She’s not.'"

McAdams said she can’t wait and is excited for the musical. She will go to watch it after her play wraps its limited run in June, "To see it take on a whole other life like this, it blows my mind."