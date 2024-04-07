Blink-182 cuts short Mexico tour due to bassist Mark Hoppus' sudden illness

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has been down with a throat infection and bronchitis leading to cancellation of shows.

The band’s promoter Ocesa released a statement on Friday to notify the fans about the cancelation of their shows from One More Time tour.

“Dear fans, sadly, Blink-182 shows on April 5 and 6 at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City have been cancelled due to illness,” they said.

Hoppus last performed with fellow bandmates, vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker on April 2.

The musician also penned a personal message to fans via his Discord account. “We don’t take canceling lightly. We know people booked flights, hotels, made plans, got babysitters…

"We had multiple lengthy discussions all morning within the band, with promoters, managers. We tried moving the date, tried every possible solution, but this is the reality. We appreciate your understanding and support,” he said.

“For me and my illness, I have seen a doctor here and talked to my doctor back home. I am on multiple medications and have been in bed the past three days except to go to the show, and yesterday I was hoping it was just allergies…,” shared Mark.

“Saw docs, was told I had an acute infection in my throat and severe bronchitis. Got on meds immediately with the kind help of the local promoters and have been on treatment,” he added.

Ocesa also assured fans about the refund of their tickets for both online ticket-holders as well as ones from Ticketmaster centers.

The band will now resume their tour with North American leg in June.