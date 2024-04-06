Shannen Doherty reveals 'death' plan amid breast cancer battle

Shannen Doherty's plan before death

Shannen Doherty recently revealed that she’s planning to let go of her material possessions ahead of her death as part of the plan.



Speaking exclusively on the March 31 episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, the 52-year-old Beverly Hills 90210 alum opened up about her decision to clean up the storage unit because some of her personal items might have been burdensome to her family.

Referring to her health condition, Doherty explained that she’s more inclined towards focusing on her mother Rosa’s needs since she doesn’t want her to struggle if the TV personality loses her battle with stage 4 cancer.

She said: "I know it's going to be hard on her if I pass away before her," she said.

"Because it's going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. Meaning that I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture."

"And again," she went onto say, "I know it's never going to be easy for the people in my life, but maybe it's more about ease for myself."

She further plans on travelling with her mother using the money she receives from selling her personal items.

However, she doesn’t intend on wasting all of her savings to fund these trips, leaving her loved ones enough to bear with her death.

For the unversed, Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, going through mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments.