Doja Cat drops deluxe version of ‘Scarlet’ album: ‘Scarlet 2: Claude’

Doja Cat added seven new songs in the new deluxe version of the album



Doja Cat is expanding her Scarlet era universe.

On Friday, the 28-year-old actress dropped the deluxe version of her 2023 album, Scarlet.

The new album, called Scarlet 2: Claude, features seven new tracks, with special appearances from A$AP Rocky on the track Urrrge and Teezo Touchdown on Masc.

Other songs include Acknowledge Me, Headhigh, Piss, Disrespectful, and OkLoser, in addition to the 17 original tracks from Scarlet (2023), totaling more than an hourlong runtime.

Moreover, the Grammy-winner also released the music video for Masc.



Born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, Doja previously revealed the inspiration behind the album title, revealing on The Therapy Gecko Podcast that it is based on the character of Claude Frollo from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

“I feel like it connects to the story of Scarlet in some way. And if you look up his personality traits and who he is and his story, you’ll understand the whole connection. There’s a control aspect. He just abuses his power and his control and is dogmatic and total c**t,” she said.

Songs from the album were leaked before its official release.

Reacting to the leaks, Doja took to her X (previously Twitter) and wrote, “No its definitely messed up cuz i wanted to put it out myself but theres nothing i can do about it!! thats just how its gonna be.

She continued, “I can just keep being creative and look forward to the awesome things I have coming up."