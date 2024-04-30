Prince Harry mulls extending UK trip to 'tie up loose ends'

King Charles is believed to be scrambling to make time for his son Prince Harry from his busy schedule during his visit to the UK in over a week.

However, should the 75-year-old monarch decide to meet the Duke of Sussex, the meeting is “likely to be brief” due to his pre-arranged engagements, according to The Telegraph.

For the unversed, Harry is set to return to his homeland to attend St. Paul’s Cathedral service in honour of 10 years of The Invictus Games in London on May 8.

However, it is expected that the Spare author might extend his UK trip in a bid to tie up loose ends, concerning his charities around the state, including WellChild, the Diana Award and Scotty’s Little Soldiers among other engagements.

While there is hope he might pay a visit to his cancer-stricken father to inquire after his health, royal commentators quashed all hopes of a reunion between Harry and Prince William.

“The Duke will no doubt hope to see his father again next week, should their diaries permit. It is thought that Charles will make time to see his son if he is able,” wrote royal editor Victoria Ward for the outlet.



“There is no suggestion he will see his brother the Prince of Wales, who is currently in Windsor with his family while the Princess of Wales undergoes chemotherapy,” she added.