Dev Patel, Tilda Cobham-Hervey beam at official red carpet debut

Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey stepped out as a couple officially after dating for more than seven years.

The longtime partners, who met on the set of Hotel Mumbai in 2016, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Patel’s film Monkey Man on April 3rd, 2024.

Patel, 33, and Cobham-Hervey, 29, appeared loved up as they posed for pictures on the red carpet.

The Slumdog Millionaire star was dressed in a grey suit for the occasion while the I Am Woman actress chose a brown, floral-print dress with a train and lace detailing on the sleeves for the evening.

The pair first crossed paths when Cobham-Hervey replaced Teresa Palmer in Patel’s film Hotel Mumbai in June 2016, per Elle Australia. They reportedly bonded off-screen when they went on tours of the Aussie actress’ hometown of Adelaide when they weren't working.

While the rare appearance was the couple’s red carpet debut, the couple has been spotted out and about several times in the past.

In September 2018, they attended a Toronto Film Festival party but didn’t pose for photos together neither they did on the premiere of their movie Hotel Mumbai.