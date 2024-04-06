Kate Bosworth and Justin Long spotted sharing sweet PDA

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long stroll in NYC.

Kate Bosworth and actor husband Justin Long were spotted exuding affection as they strolled through New York City this week.

The couple's outings on Thursday and Friday were filled with public displays of affection, including hand-holding, embracing, and sharing kisses.

Kate and actor Justin were radiating joy and affection. They were seen sharing laughs and staying close during their walk.

Bosworth opted for a chic yet laid-back look, donning a beige baseball cap, a tucked-in white T-shirt paired with high-waisted black trousers, and a long oatmeal-colored cardigan.



The previous day, they were once again on the move, with Long donning his signature green jacket while Bosworth exuded chic vibes in a dark gray blazer, white T-shirt, and high-waisted bootcut jeans.

Earlier this year, Long took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt birthday tribute to Bosworth, accompanied by a reel of photos set to the song Simply The Best.