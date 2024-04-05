Britney Spears eager to have a baby two years after conservatorship

Britney Spears on having a baby again: More inside

Britney Spears is eager to have a baby two years after conservatorship.



A source spilled to Star magazine, "Britney is convinced that what she needs right now is to have a baby."

Britney, who is a mother of two sons, was forced by her father to have an IUD during 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

The reason was to ensure the singer had the least possible chance of becoming pregnant for more than a decade.

The source told the outlet, "All she wants is to find a hot-blooded hunk with good genes who can serve as her sperm donor."

Britney's close friends wanted her to rethink the pregnancy decision before it's too late

"Britney has a tendency to attract the wrong guys," said an insider.

The source explained, "Any of these guys she's 'auditioning' could turn out to be another user out to get her money. She's not thinking this through."

Britney's sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, held primary custody of their teenage boys and lives with them in Hawaii.

The source also revealed that the reason to have another baby is because she didn't have any relation with her two sons and she missed her bond with her sons.

Earlier in October 2023, Britney dedicated her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, to her sons calling them "the love[s] of [her] life".

Elsewhere in her book, Britney talked about her abortion during her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, which lasted from 1999-2002.

"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she wrote.