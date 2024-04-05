Kirsten Dunst gives fresh update on her role from 'Bring It On'

Kirsten Dunst offers insight into 2000 film Bring It On

Kirsten Dunst recently spilled beans on the 24th anniversary of the beloved cheerleading film Bring It On.

Conversing with E! News’ Francesca Amiker at the screening of Civil War in Los Angeles, Dunst offered an insight into her character, Torrance Shipman from the 2000 film.

Responding to the question, “where do you think the character Torrance Shipman is today?” the Spider-Man alum noted: “Good question.”

She quickly chimed in, adding: “Coaching maybe.”

According to the outlet, “It would be the perfect transition for Torrance” who faced off against the rival captain Isis, played by Gabrielle Union in the said film.

Speaking to Variety about the film’s future, Union shared: "We've been developing a sequel forever.

"But for folks who don't exactly understand how long development can take in Hollywood, that could be five minutes or 50 years."

Looking forward to a potential follow-up, Dunst revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019 that she’s all game to star in the sequel.

She gushed: "Listen, if they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie. It'd be so fun."