Shakira suffered major loss on first World Tour due to THIS reason

Shakira recently revealed that she lost money on her first World Tour because of a $1 Million Cobra.
Speaking exclusively to Sean Evans on Hot Ones Thursday, the Columbian pop star revealed that she suffered a giant loss on her 2002 Tour of the Mongoose because of a “giant cobra background element at the start of her shows.”
Recalling the instance, the Women No Longer Cry star shared: “I remember on my first world tour, I had the brilliant idea of coming up with a cobra.”
“It was a huge cobra in the middle of the stage. It would lift up at the beginning of the show.”
“That cobra cost $1 million to produce so taking it on the road was so expensive,” she explained.
Commenting on the success of her tour, Shakira admitted: “At the end of the tour, I lost money. It was one of my most successful tours. It was sold out everywhere but I had to take a big loss because of a stupid cobra.”
For the unversed, the Tour of the Mangoose was the pop star’s third tour, celebrating the release of her first-ever English Album Laundry Service.
During her run on the road, she performed songs such as The One, Ciega, Sordomuda, and Whenever, Wherever.
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen confirm divorce after over two decades together
Oprah Winfrey and her team share good news about Webby Awards nomination on social media
Dwayne Johnson dishes details about not endorsing anyone in this year's presidential run
Beyoncé achieves second official chart double with 'Cowboy Carter' hits Beyoncé striving for musical purity and...
Suki Waterhouse confirms arrival of first child with Robert Pattinson in announcement
Kirsten Dunst reveals she was child actress while working with Tom Cruies on Interview with Vampire set