Shakira suffered major loss on first World Tour due to THIS reason

Shakira comments on losing money because of a $1 Million Cobra

Shakira recently revealed that she lost money on her first World Tour because of a $1 Million Cobra.

Speaking exclusively to Sean Evans on Hot Ones Thursday, the Columbian pop star revealed that she suffered a giant loss on her 2002 Tour of the Mongoose because of a “giant cobra background element at the start of her shows.”

Recalling the instance, the Women No Longer Cry star shared: “I remember on my first world tour, I had the brilliant idea of coming up with a cobra.”

“It was a huge cobra in the middle of the stage. It would lift up at the beginning of the show.”

“That cobra cost $1 million to produce so taking it on the road was so expensive,” she explained.

Commenting on the success of her tour, Shakira admitted: “At the end of the tour, I lost money. It was one of my most successful tours. It was sold out everywhere but I had to take a big loss because of a stupid cobra.”

For the unversed, the Tour of the Mangoose was the pop star’s third tour, celebrating the release of her first-ever English Album Laundry Service.

During her run on the road, she performed songs such as The One, Ciega, Sordomuda, and Whenever, Wherever.