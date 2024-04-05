 
close
Saturday April 06, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Shakira suffered major loss on first World Tour due to THIS reason

Shakira offered an insight into her Tour of the Mongoose tour

By Web Desk
April 05, 2024
Shakira comments on losing money because of a $1 Million Cobra
Shakira comments on losing money because of a $1 Million Cobra

Shakira recently revealed that she lost money on her first World Tour because of a $1 Million Cobra.

Speaking exclusively to Sean Evans on Hot Ones Thursday, the Columbian pop star revealed that she suffered a giant loss on her 2002 Tour of the Mongoose because of a “giant cobra background element at the start of her shows.”

Recalling the instance, the Women No Longer Cry star shared: “I remember on my first world tour, I had the brilliant idea of coming up with a cobra.”

“It was a huge cobra in the middle of the stage. It would lift up at the beginning of the show.”

“That cobra cost $1 million to produce so taking it on the road was so expensive,” she explained.

Commenting on the success of her tour, Shakira admitted: “At the end of the tour, I lost money. It was one of my most successful tours. It was sold out everywhere but I had to take a big loss because of a stupid cobra.”

For the unversed, the Tour of the Mangoose was the pop star’s third tour, celebrating the release of her first-ever English Album Laundry Service.

During her run on the road, she performed songs such as The One, Ciega, Sordomuda, and Whenever, Wherever.