Kirsten Dunst unveils strict rules for her two kids

Kirsten Dunst recently revealed that the actress, along with her husband Jesse Plemons, do not allow their kids to have electronics.
Speaking exclusively to Variety, the Civil War actress shared that the couple keeps their kids off screens when they’re at home, noting, "We’ve got record players.”
The 41-year-old actress went on to explain: "We're just not a 'Siri, play whatever' household. Our kids don't have iPads either. If they want to use an iPad on the plane, it's Dad's iPad."
The mom of two further talked about kids using phone in restaurants, noting: "And we're not phone-at-restaurant kind of people."
"I'm not raising a kid that can't have conversations at the table," Dunst claimed.
In other news, the Spider-Man alum took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her son, hiding behind a Spider-Man umbrella. She captioned the post: “Has No Clue His Mom Was MJ.”
While she talked about playing the love interest of the superhero, Dunst gave her 36-year-old husband, a shoutout for capturing the adorable photo.
For the unversed, the actress shares two sons, Ennis and James, with husband Jesse Plemons.
Alan Ritchson tried to take his life in 2019
Zayn Malik enamoured Zquad casually with his heavenly vocal talent
Katie Price got fourth lip filler in five weeks
Queen Mary and King Frederik have been dubbed 'old-fashioned' and 'unprofessional'
Kristen Wiig shocked Saturday Night Live cast mate Bowen Yang in the newly shared teaser
Jennifer Lopez is 'horrified' by the sexual assault allegations levelled against her ex Sean ‘Diddy' Combs