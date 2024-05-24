Patrick Mahomes wants ‘credit’ for Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes decided

Travis Kelce’s friend Patrick Mahomes is calling himself the “matchmaker” and demands “credit” for NFL star’s romance with Taylor Swift.



“I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” Mahomes, 28, joked during his appearance at the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, May 23.

“He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker.”

The quarterback added, “I feel like I had some input there, as well. I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it … and I’m glad it’s all worked out.”

This is about when, at the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023, Kelce, 34, attended one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts.

He brought a handmade friendship bracelet with his phone number spelt out in beads. Although Kelce was excited to give Swift, who is also 34, the beaded bauble, it seemed like Swift did not want to meet.

A few weeks later, the Chiefs tight end reminisced upon the story on his and brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, expressing his disappointment at being rejected.

But as it turns out, Taylor Swift did contact back, and right now both the player and popstar are of the most shipped and loved couple all over the world.