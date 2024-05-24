Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock reach settlement over management fees lawsuit

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock end long-running management fees battle.

Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock have decided to end their feud over management fees he charged her.

According to documents obtained by DailyMail.com, the 42-year-old singer and her ex filed to dismiss the lawsuit on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Clarkson and Blackstock have also reached a settlement in the dispute, though the settlement amount remains undisclosed.



The legal battle began in March when Clarkson sued Blackstock, accusing him of making unauthorized business deals on her behalf.

This lawsuit followed a significant victory for Clarkson in November 2023, when the California Labor Commission awarded her a $2.6 million judgment, ruling that Blackstock had improperly charged her commissions without the proper license.

Documents obtained by DailyMail.com reveal that both parties filed to dismiss the lawsuit "with prejudice" on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, meaning the case is permanently closed and cannot be refiled.

Clarkson's legal team and an attorney for Blackstock's Starstruck Management Group both submitted requests for dismissal with prejudice, according to The Blast.

Just over a month ago, Blackstock had sought to have Clarkson's lawsuit dismissed, denying all allegations and arguing that a November 2023 ruling, which awarded Clarkson $2.6 million, should be binding.

The California Labor Commission had determined that Blackstock owed Clarkson $2.6 million for deals he secured without the proper license, covering transactions as far back as 2017.

Clarkson's lawsuit, filed in March, claimed that improper deals dated back to 2007 and sought a thorough accounting of that period.



