Jada Pinkett Smith shows support to Will Smith at new Bad Boys' Dubai premiere

Jada Pinkett Smith attends Will Smith's upcoming movie Bad Boys' premiere in Dubai

Will Smith's estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith has recently showed her support to the actor for his upcoming movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die.



Jada was seen at the premiere of her husband's Bad Boys sequel in Dubai as she walked the red carpet at the Coca-Cola Arena on May 22.

In a clip posted on her Instagram Story, the author of Worthy could be seen interacting with fans and signing autographs.

Interestingly, Will and Jada posed for the camera separately as the former was spotted with co-star Martin Lawrence

The King Richard actor also "liked" an Instagram post from Jada, in which she showed off her stunning ensemble for the event.

"In a region that loves architecture ... @irisvanherpen is perfect for a Dubai red carpet," wrote the Set It Off star in her caption.

Will also shared videos and pictures from the red carpet on his photo-sharing app, featuring himself and Martin on the red carpet celebrating the fourth Bad Boys movie.



He captioned the post, "Well that was a FANTASTIC way to kick this thing off! Thank You Dubai!! @badboys back on the move."

Earlier in 2023, Jada revealed that they were not heading for divorce while talking about her relationship with Will.



"I’m going to be by his side," she said of Will, whom she has been married to for 26 years.

For the unversd, the couple, who tied the knot in 1997, share two children, son Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 23.

Meanwhile, Bad Boys: Ride or Die will release in theatres on June 7.