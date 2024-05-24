Chris Hemsworth’s Avengers cast roast actor at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chris Hemsworth roasted by Avengers cast at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chris Hemsworth got roasted by his Avengers' co-stars family while being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Robert Downey Jr. broke the ice for a laughter while taking a jab at the popular “Thor” actor.

Downey turned to Marvel pals Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans and asked them to describe Hemsworth in three words. The cast didn’t let the opportunity slide.

“What is Chris Hemsworth?” Downey asked.

“Renner says, ‘Absurdly, annoyingly amazing.’ Ruffalo came in strong with ‘friend from work.’ Scarlett got to the heart of it with ‘sensitive leading lady.’ Captain America calls him the ‘second best Chris.’ And I’ll bring it to the here and now: There is no one who deserves it more. He is ‘Hollywood star recipient.'”

Downey also gushed about Hemsworth as being one of the most remarkable stars he had ever met.

“I wrote all of my comments myself, which is why they are going to be quite insightful and brilliant,” Downey continued.

“Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm. You are a remarkable human being. You are a legend. Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging.”

He further added, “However, upon further inspection…down under…he has a true wit and depth of soul and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you. You keep us Hollywood folk on our toes because you’re just a real deal.”