Justin Bieber's wife Hailey leans on celeb mommy friends for pregnancy advice

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin wanted to enjoy their alone time together as a couple

Hailey Bieber has recently been turning to celebrity mommy friends for pregnancy advice as she gets ready to welcome her and Justin Bieber's baby



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, "Hailey has been turning to her celebrity mommy friends for advice, like Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians."

"This is a completely new chapter for Hailey and Justin," shared an insider.

The source told the outlet that the couple are "super excited to expand their family after years of waiting for the right moment".

"This is what they wanted for so long," stated an insider.

The source added, "Their prayers have been answered."

Earlier this month, Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in 2018, opened up that they are expecting their first child. The singer posted a series of photos and videos that showed off Hailey’s growing baby bump.

Kendall Jenner had an emotional reaction to her friend’s news as she wrote, "Ahhh here come the tears again."

Hailey's pal, Ayesha Curry, who is currently expecting fourth baby with husband Steph Curry, also sent out their congratulations to the happy couple.

At the time, the source spoke to US, explaining, "Hailey and Justin wanted to enjoy their alone time together as a couple," before they began their parenthood journey.

"Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true," disclosed an insider.

The source mentioned that the secret was so "difficult for Hailey to keep because she couldn’t wait to make the big announcement".

"Now that it’s out there she feels like she’s on cloud nine," noted an insider.

The source added, "Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father."