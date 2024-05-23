Prince William, Kate Middleton have serious fears towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

The comments come after Harry and Meghan successfully completed a trip to Nigeria earlier this month

Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly 'terrified' that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could still be perceived as part of the royal family, despite stepping back four years ago.

Meghan and Harry, who left their royal roles in 2020, recently completed a successful trip to Nigeria, which is said to have caused concern within the royal family.

This comes after Buckingham Palace announced that the royal family would postpone engagements over the next six weeks to avoid diverting attention from the general election campaign.

Speaking exclusively to the Mirror, royal expert and author Tom Quinn said: "The senior royals, especially William and Kate, are terrified of one thing above all others: that Harry and Meghan will continue to organise trips across the world until they are seen as the public face of the royal family."

He added: "The fear is made worse because William knows that with his wife stricken with cancer he cannot compete and he can’t stop the Meghan and Harry rollercoaster."

The comments come after Harry and Meghan successfully completed a trip to Nigeria earlier this month, which some have likened to a royal tour.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, have also hinted that there could be future trips for the couple, as in a message thanking the people of Nigeria following their return home, they described it as "the first of many trips".