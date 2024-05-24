Chris Hemsworth shares interesting anecdote behind Walk of Fame star

Chris Hemsworth recalls getting a walk of fame star in 2019: Deets inside

Chris Hemsworth has recently shared an interesting anecdote after he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 23.



Speaking to Variety, the Thor star recalled an incident outside the TCL Chinese Theatre when he and his other other Avengers: Endgame cast members put their handprints in cement back in 2019.

"I thought that was the Walk of Fame. So when we did it, I thought, 'Oh cool, I'm getting a star,'" he told the outlet.

Chris mentioned, "I went along with it like I completely knew what was happening. It was kind of afterwards, I was like, 'So where's the star?'"

"And someone told me, 'No, that's not what this is,'" shared the Extraction actor.

After receiving the news about getting an actual star on the Walk of Fame, Chris revealed, "This is my second attempt in some ways. That's where my suspicion and uncertainty stems from."

The Red Dawn actor confessed that Walk of Fame held special significance for him, saying, "Anytime Hollywood or L.A. was displayed on screen, there would be a reference to the stars on the sidewalk. It's so positive and great and I'm honoured."

"But then there's that part of you that says, 'It's not really happening. You dreamt that. Or they're tricking you,'" he stated.

Chris was honoured today during Walk of Fame ceremony which saw his Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chris will next be seen in upcoming movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which will release on May 24 (today).