Kim Kardashian addresses Caitlyn Jenner's 'calculated' comment

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Caitlyn Jenner's calculated comment

Kim Kardashian has recently admitted she is not "bothered" after Caitlyn Jenner, called her "calculated" in the House of Kardashian docuseries, which was aired in November 2023

"It honestly doesn’t [bother me]," said the Skims co-founder in her confessional.

The reality star mentioned she received "so many text messages" asking if her feelings were "hurt" during the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians on May 23.

“I had such a great stepdad who raised me," continued the 43-year-old.

Kim declared, "So none of those things that are said, even if twisted or whatever, are gonna make me think differently of the life I’ve had."

Interestingly, Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian said the 74-year-old is "completely free to do whatever she wants".

"I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary I would imagine isn’t trying to paint us in the most beautiful light," pointed out the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Khloé added, "I just know she wouldn’t like that about her. This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me, too."

Kris Jenner, who was previously married to Caitlyn from 1991 to 2015, reacted to the Olympian saying her ex wanted to "be more than just a housewife".

The momager said, "Shoot me, I wanted to be more than just a housewife. OK, kill me."

Earlier, Caitlyn talked about her famous family in the tell-all series.

"Kimberly calculated from the beginning, 'How do I become famous?'" remarked Caitlyn.

Elsewhere in her interview, the former athlete discussed her former relationship with Kris and her family.



"I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years," she stated.

Caitlyn remarked, "I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren."