Chris Hemsworth attends Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony with wife, twin sons

Chris Hemsworth was joined by his family at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony while being honoured with a star on the legendary walkway.



The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star, 40, had his wife Elsa Pataky and their 10-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, posing together for pictures at a big event on Thursday, May 23.

According to Us Weekly, there are chances that the actor’s daughter India Rose, 12, also attended, but avoided getting her photo taken.

Hemsworth was seen in one of the pictures with his arm around 47-year-old Pataky, while one of his sons stood on the other side of him.

He was dressed in a three-piece navy blue suit and a white shirt that was slightly unbuttoned. While they all grinned for the camera, the other twin relaxedly sat on his father's Walk of Fame star.

Hemsworth’s milestone of receiving a star comes less than two years after the actor told Vanity Fair of putting a pause to acting after finding out about his more likely chances to develop Alzheimer’s while filming the Disney+ docuseries Limitless, which premiered in 2022.