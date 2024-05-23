Kim Kardashian makes Gypsy Rose Blanchard's dream come true

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has expressed her desire to work toward prison reform with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Gypsy Rose Blanchard may be joining forces.

In the highly-anticipated season 5 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Gypsy-Rose makes a surprise appearance.

In a preview clip via the Daily Mail, Gypsy is seen opening a door to greet Kim.

The moment sees Kim warmly hugging Gypsy and saying, “Hi Gypsy,” who says “hi” back. The Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner then chimes in by saying, “Welcome back to season five.”

Gypsy was only recently released from prison after spending eight and a half years locked up in the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Just last month, Gypsy told People Magazine that she was interested in working towards prison reform with Kim, who has actively been involved in the issue. She fought for the First Step Act, which brought substantial reforms to the U.S prison system.

After Kim declared Gypsy’s 2017 documentary Mommy Dead And Dearest a “must-watch,” Gypsy enthusiastically responded, “Maybe we should unite forces together to make real change within the justice system.”