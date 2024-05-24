Cher steals a smooch from boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Cannes

Cher and Alexander make a stylish pair at Cannes Gala.

Cher and her beau Alexander 'AE' Edwards turned heads at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala in Cannes, France, on Thursday with their captivating display of affection.

The 78-year-old music legend, who recently graced Bob Mackie's documentary premiere, shared a tender kiss with her partner on the prestigious red carpet.

Dressed to impress, the couple stunned in coordinated black ensembles, exuding timeless elegance.

Cherilyn Sarkisian, donned a figure-hugging gown adorned with sheer panel details, accentuating her iconic silhouette.

She elevated her look with a luxurious fur coat and dazzling stone-covered platform heels, adding an extra touch of glamour to the evening.

If I Could Turn Back Time singer, made a glamorous statement at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala in Cannes, showcasing her signature style with flair.

Her radiant look was completed with a full face of makeup, featuring pink-toned blush and a glossy lip color that accentuated her natural beauty.



Her partner, Alexander 'AE' Edwards, complemented her stunning appearance with his classic yet stylish attire.

Dressed in a sharp suit paired with a crisp white shirt, he elevated his look with matte black dress shoes and eye-catching jewelry, including earrings and rings.

Edwards flashed a diamond-encrusted grill with his smile, showcasing his unique sense of style.



