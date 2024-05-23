Prince Harry warned against hurting King Charles

King Charles is 'wary' of Prince Harry but he won't completely cut ties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have reportedly been invited to join the royal family at Balmoral, have been warned against hurting King Charles during his battle with cancer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been urged to avoid doing any new drama as it could add to worries of the King and other members of the royal family amid their tough time.

There are speculations and predictions that Harry and Meghan could receive a major olive branch from King Charles in next few weeks to join the royal family at Balmoral in August.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed: "Harry and Meghan's security fears could well be a stumbling block to any kind of reunion with the royal family. But, no doubt they have been invited to Balmoral this summer."

In conversation with the Mirror, she warned Harry that any of his wrong decision could hurt his cancer-stricken father, saying: "It would be very sad if Charles was denied the pleasure of seeing his grandchildren just because of Harry's unfounded security woes."

The expert went on to claim that 75-year-old King is "wary" of Harry but he won't completely cut ties.