Beetlejuice sequel trailer drops with Michael Keaton's spooky comeback

Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice returns with star-studded cast.

Beetlejuice is set to spook a whole new generation of fans. The much-anticipated official trailer for Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, was unveiled on Thursday, reuniting stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara, in their beloved roles.



Set years after the original film, the story now centers around Lydia Deetz, who is navigating motherhood with her teenage daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega).

Despite assuming she'd left Beetlejuice's antics in the past, Lydia's world is turned upside down when Astrid stumbles upon an advertisement for a "Bio Exorcist" in their attic.

Ignoring her mother's warnings, Astrid unwittingly summons Beetlejuice back into their lives by uttering his name three times.

With Beetlejuice once again wreaking havoc, fans are in for a spine-tingling adventure as the beloved characters confront new challenges in the afterlife.

In a spine-chilling turn of events, Lydia Deetz issues a stern warning to her daughter, Astrid, about the dangers of summoning the notorious trickster demon, Beetlejuice.

"When I was a demon, a trickster demon terrorized our entire family and tried to force me to marry him," Lydia cautions Astrid, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Despite Lydia's adamant plea to steer clear of Beetlejuice, Astrid's curiosity gets the better of her as she discovers a mysterious poster in the attic.

"What's Beetlejuice?" Astrid innocently asks, unaware of the chaos her question would unleash.

With fear and urgency in her voice, Lydia desperately implores Astrid to refrain from speaking his name.

"Don't ever say that name!" she warns, but her caution falls on deaf ears. Ignoring her mother's plea, Astrid unwittingly summons Beetlejuice by uttering his name three times, setting off a chain of eerie events.

As Beetlejuice materializes in his iconic black-and-white suit, Lydia's worst fears are realized. "The juice is loose," Beetlejuice declares, signaling the start of a wild journey into the underworld.

Alongside familiar faces, viewers catch glimpses of new characters portrayed by Justin Theroux and Willem Dafoe, adding layers of intrigue to the spine-tingling adventure.