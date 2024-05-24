Celine Dion’s stiff person syndrome ‘almost’ took her life: Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb talks about Celine Dion's stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion’s stiff person syndrome ‘almost took her life’.



“Celine Dion at some point, she is now much better, but at some point she almost died, which is something that she says,” Hoda Kotb revealed in the teaser for their upcoming interview, on the Thursday’s episode of Hoda and Jenna.

“It was a scary time,” Kotb, 59, added.

Kotb also shared about interviewing Dion about her battle with the rare autoimmune neurological disorder earlier in the day on the Today show.

“She was diagnosed with a terrible disease and at one point she wondered if she was going to make it, whether she was going to live through it,” Kotb shared during her appearance on the NBC show referencing the interview with the singer.

Kotb also revealed that the syndrome has also kept Dion from performing live for years.

“A lot of people are wondering what happened. What was wrong,” Kotb said, saying that Dion revealed to her about how the condition affected her voice as well as the “possibility of a comeback.”

“We’ve missed her and it was a very emotional interview,” Kotb said. “We’ll see where she is on her journey of coming back, but I know people are cheering her on.”

Dion, 56, did sing for Kotb during the interview, and she sounded "incredible," even if she was hesitant to disclose how her voice sounds these days.

The full interview of the My Heart Will Go On songstress with the journalist will come out on Tuesday, June 11.