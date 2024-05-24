Alex Scott and Jess Glynne make stunning entrance together at amfAR Gala

Alex Scott goes Instagram official with Jess Glynne after red carpet appearances.

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne sweetly held hands as they finally made their red carpet debut together at Cannes on Thursday, following months of attending events separately.

The sports commentator and the singer shared a laugh on the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala red carpet.

Alex stunned in a gorgeous pale rose gold off-shoulder semi-sheer gown, paired with large chandelier earrings, while Jess wowed in a sleek short-sleeved one-shoulder white gown, belted with a matching rope, and completed her look with stunning silver earrings.

The couple kept their fingers interlocked even as they moved outside for more beautiful photos, radiating joy and elegance at the star-studded event.

Both have been dating since May 2023, finally made their red carpet debut together on Thursday, holding hands and sharing laughs at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala in Cannes.

The couple, who first went public in November with a passionate kiss on the streets of London, had previously attended numerous high-profile events without posing together for a single red carpet photo.

Despite their public displays of affection at more intimate gatherings, such as Chioma Nnadi's Vogue party, Alex and Jess had kept a low profile at larger events.

At the BRIT Awards in March, they attended but did not pose together, and the same was true for the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Awards in December 2023, though they did share a sweet selfie from the event.

Three days later, Alex used this shot and more to go Instagram official with Jess, posting her on her Instagram grid for the first time.

In November 2023, just days after their romance was revealed, the couple still played it coy at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, posing separately.

The previous month, they dazzled in coordinating red and black outfits at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

On October 11, they responded to relationship rumors by dressing in matching black lace at the Attitude Awards, adding a touch of coordinated elegance to their appearances.