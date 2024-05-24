Chris Hemsworth shares clever name-forging hack on Hot Ones season premiere

How Chris Hemsworth handles name forgetting: The 'Coughing Caper' revealed.

Chris Hemsworth, the charismatic Australian actor, made a memorable appearance. As he discussed his upcoming film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, host Sean Evans delved into a fascinating topic: how Hemsworth handles inquiries from comic fans about niche subjects.

In response, the 40-year-old shared, "No, I've been pretty open about having read some comics but not others."

However, the question prompted him to unveil a clever tactic he employs when faced with the awkward situation of forgetting someone's name — he jokingly confessed to simulating a coughing fit until another person intervenes, saving him from the potential embarrassment.

The charismatic actor known for his roles in blockbuster films, disclosed a clever trick he uses when confronted with the challenge of remembering names.

"I do this thing sometimes when... I'm not real good with names," he shared.

"Someone will come up and go, 'Chris, good to see you!'... I'll have my wife with me and I'll go, Hey! begins to feign cough."

Hemsworth explained that his wife, Elsa, plays along by introducing herself and another person, providing him with a smooth exit strategy.

The revelation sparked anticipation for Hemsworth's appearance on Hot Ones, with the show teasing the episode on social media earlier in the week.



Sharing a promotional image of the heartthrob along with the premiere date, the caption read, 'This week on the season PREMIERE of @HotOnes, we got @chrishemsworth vs. The Wings of Death. Tune in Thursday @ 11AM ET.'



On Thursday, the account delighted fans with a reel featuring Hemsworth's reactions to each fiery wing.

Host Sean Evans joined in, sampling each wing without reaching for milk to quench the heat.

In addition to his entertaining anecdotes, he recently shared a surprising souvenir from the set of "Furiosa."

Portraying the villainous character Dementus, he couldn't resist keeping the unique and heavily modified motorbike his character rode in the movie.

"I don't know if I should admit — I didn't steal but I definitely said, 'This is coming with me,'" he confessed to The Daily Telegraph.

"I took the motorbike I had in the film. It had a radial aeroplane engine as its drive mechanism," he added with a grin