Jeremy Renner remembers every excruciating moment of his snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner will never forget his gruesome snowplow accident last year, particularly because he was conscious throughout all of it.
During his recent appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 53-year-old actor recalled each excruciating detail of the near-fatal accident when he got caught in a snowplow.
“It’s like, you see your eye with your other eye because my eyeball was out,” he detailed, further remembering, “So you have weird things that go through your head like, ‘Well, I guess that’s real, but like I’ll worry about that later.”
The Marvel star continued, “And I look at my legs. They were all twisted up, and I’ll worry about that later because I’ve got to worry about breathing first, right?”
The Hawkeye actor shared that all he could focus in that moment was to breathe.
“I had to exhale with all my might so I [could] suck air back in. Didn’t know I had a popped lung and all this other stuff going on. But I just had to breathe. If I didn’t breathe then I would have been gone, right?”
As a result of the accident, Renner broke 38 broken bones in his body. Multiple surgeries also left him with metal inside half his face and back.
However, he was able to make a full recovery and has even returned to acting and doing minor stunts.
