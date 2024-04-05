Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix project ‘Beauty in Black’ taps stellar cast

No release date for 'Beauty in Black' has been announced as of yet

Taylor Polidore Williams and Crystle Stewart have been revealed as the headliners of Tyler Perry’s upcoming Beauty in Black.



Joining the Divorce in the Black star and Stewart are Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Julian Horton, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, and Ashley Versher among others, revealed by Netflix Tudum on Thursday, April 4.

The Netflix series, written, directed, and produced by Perry, revolves around two women. Kimmie, played by Williams, is shown grappling with financial strains after her mother kicks her out.

Meanwhile, Mallory, portrayed by Stewart, basks in blooming success while running her own business.

Despite leading different lives, the two eventually cross paths and become entangled in each other’s lives.

The 16-episodic hour-long drama is part of Perry’s creative partnership with Netflix under a multiyear first-look deal.

In addition, Angi Bones and Tony Strickland will also produce the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

Perry kicked off the deal with the global video streaming platform with the release of Mea Culpa on February 23, starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes.

The current wave of Perry’s partnership content will continue to delight fans. Later this year, new releases will include Six Triple Eight, starring Kerry Washington.