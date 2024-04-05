Alan Ritchson recalls past suicide experience: 'I hung myself'

Alan Ritchson has emerged as one of the industry's most attractive actors, thanks to his leading part in Reacher.



The show is still a big hit on Amazon Prime Video, and he's become more famous than he probably would have been a few years ago.

The American actor has experienced some extremely trying times, even going so far as to attempt suicide, even though life is now smiling on him.

He revealed this to The Hollywood Reporter, where he discussed his personal life and shared his most trying moment.

Ritchson attempted suicide due to the mental anguish he was experiencing.

"I was reeling from the fallout and the fatigue, and it got to the point where I was stuck in bed for weeks. My wife and kids were concerned, and I could see confusion in their eyes. Nobody knew what was wrong," he explained.

The incident took place in 2019. Alan took a cable from his attic, threw it around his neck, and leapt: "I hung myself. It all happened so fast, and I was dangling there."

However, he then had a vision of his then-young boys in their mid-30s, which he compared to divine intervention.

"They calmly asked me not to do it, and told me that they wanted me to be here, alive and part of their lives," he recalled.

This event led him to seek out a specialist who diagnosed him with bipolar disorder and ADHD.