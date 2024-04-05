Princess Kate takes charge of Prince William relationship in 'powerful' move

Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to make headlines for their dynamic relationship and undeniable chemistry.



Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James reflected on the “powerful shift” in the dynamics between the Prince and Princess of Wales ever since their relationship was made public 20 years ago.

She explained the future Queen of England was initially a meek presence in William’s life and preferred to stay on the sidelines as he took the lead during public appearances.

It has since taken a complete 180° turn as the King-in-waiting started reveling in the idea of Kate becoming a matriarchal figure for the royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"There's been a powerful shift in their signals of status and control as a loving couple as well as a professional double act,” Judi shared.

"Kate’s introduction as William’s bride did suggest a rather quiet and compliant nature,” she explained. “She was walking behind him at the outset and she entered the royal firm without any disruption. After the boat-rocking of the previous generation’s marriages, Kate looked like the perfect calming presence."

"When the couple were out on royal visits it was Kate’s body language being mirrored by William.

"William's fear of producing the same soap opera interest in his wife as his mother suffered led to some negligible PDAs between the couple although their glances and shared smiles often told us enough about their love and mutual affection,” the expert continued.

"Slowly though this cautious body language has changed. Kate has very gradually emerged as the strong matriarchal figure the royal firm needed after the death of the Queen.”

"Unlike his father, whose upstaging by his first wife prompted a jealous response, William looks happy to see Kate glowing in the spotlight.

"Theirs has grown into a very even power balance now, which sits well for their future roles as King and Queen.

"They still manage their PDAs well enough to avoid becoming a royal soap opera and in terms of support and being the wing-man William lost thanks to the rift with his brother, Kate appears to have more than filled the vacancy," James added.