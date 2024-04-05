Kate Middleton's mother hesitant to break 'devastating' family news to daughter

Kate Middleton’s parents are desperate to protect the princess from worrying about their financial crisis in the wake of her treatment for cancer.

A new report from The Times of London claimed Carole and Michael Middleton are encumbered with a massive debt of £260,000 (over $329,000) after their The Party Pieces Company went bankrupt last June.

The firm responsible for handling the insolvency, Interpath Advisory, admitted the couple is unable to pay the total fees.

Regardless, Carole knows better than to voice her worries to her royal daughter, especially during when she is embattled in such a serious health crisis.

A source told Us Weekly, “Carole is desperately trying to keep Catherine fully focused on her recovery.”

“It’s a very worrying time for the family but they are not looking for any assistance from their children and don’t want them to worry.

“Catherine and her parents are very close and they always check in with each other, but talk about the business is off limits as she needs to focus on her health,” the insider explained.

Royal commentator Afua Hagan echoed similar sentiments, noting: “Carole will be doing all she can right now to stop her daughter from stressing as she undergoes chemotherapy.

“It’s a stressful time at the moment and she will be pulling out all the stops to shield her daughter from this,” Hagan shared to the outlet.

“Party Pieces has collapsed and it’s been devastating for the family, but Carole will be most concerned about Kate’s well-being right now,” she added.