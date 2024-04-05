Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on decade-long relation with girlfriend Heather Milligan

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently reflected on his decade-long relationship with his girlfriend Heather Milligan.
During an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s eponymous podcast, New Heights, the Terminator star, who is a father-of-five, revealed, "I learned the game. I learned the rules and then later on, around 10 years ago, I fell in love with Heather, with my girlfriend, who is a physical therapist, who treats a lot of the football players and boxers and UFC fighters and basketball players."
Arnold continued, "And she’s really a fanatic about sports, especially about football."
"So, now I’m sitting with her, and she’s explaining if I have any questions. It never stops. This is really what has happened in the last few years," stated the True Lies actor.
Earlier in a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Arnold shared, “We have so many things in common.”
“I think the world of her. I love that she’s into working. She’s clearly independent. She just is driven as hell,” he added.
Arnold explained, “I schmooze with athletes while they’re getting therapy, because I admire them, they’re great athletes.”
“Even though a lot of them make me feel like a little chicken," he quipped.
Arnold, who met Heather in 2012, recalled his first meeting with the therapist.
"So I went to her, and then after my therapy was finished, after I was finished with the movie, I called her back and took her out for lunch to say thank you. And then one thing led to the next," shared the actor.
