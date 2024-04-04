Meghan Markle unwilling to heal rift with Kate Middleton despite illness

Meghan Markle is not yet ready to bury her rift with royal family despite Prince Harry’s wishes.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are divided over extending an olive branch to Kate Middleton and Prince William.

While the Suits alum is still holding out for an apology for her bad treatment, Harry is ready to leave it all behind and start afresh.

"There has been a shift here since Kate’s illness – Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan’s sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening,” Quinn told the outlet.

“Illness often brings warring family members together, and there have been hopes at Kensington Palace that Kate’s illness might do it,” he explained.

“Harry would like a reconciliation, but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the Royal family have been sufficiently nice to her – and grovelingly apologised for the past - it’s not going to happen,” the royal expert added.

He previously noted that William “just thinks the whole thing is a storm in a teacup and can’t understand why his brother can’t get over the sort of spat that many brothers have to go through.”