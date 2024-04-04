Lily Collins channels 'Emily In Paris' role in new collab with Damien Chazelle

Lily Collins gave glimpse from her recent ad shooting

Lily Collins exuded her Emily Cooper from Emily In Paris vibes in her new collab with filmmaker Damien Chazelle and his creative team.



Taking to social media on Wednesday, April 3, the rom-com star treated her followers to behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set.

In one of the short clips posted on her official Instagram stories, the 35-year-old British-American actress could be seen clapping as the shooting wrapped up.

She captioned the moment with, "And that’s a wrap! Loved working with this team [white heart emoji]."

Following clips showcased Collins running on the set, filming for a scene in which her co-actor Victor Belmondo followed her.

The series of story updates followed a previous post where she shared sparkling water campaign video and expressed her enjoyment shooting the ad.

"I had so much fun shooting this campaign film - working with an amazing creative team, directed by the one and only #DamienChazelle and shot by the incredible #LinusSandgren," she captioned.

Collins' friends and fans flooded the comments section with effusive praise.

Ashley Park exclaimed, "I’ve never felt so hydrated and happy watching a videoooooo!!!"

"This is like Emily Cooper is in one of her commercials," one fan noted.

Meanwhile, one fan mistook the ad campaign for a scene from Emily in Paris, expressing, "I thought it is Emily in Paris [sad emoji]."

While one user wrote, "It's giving Emily."

Collins is currently in the middle of filming the fourth season for Netflix.