Salma Hayek, Penélope Cruz waited ‘20 years’ for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter

Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz waited for Beyonce's new album for too long

Salma Hayek eagerly waited for decades for Beyonce to release Cowboy Carter album.

The Grown Ups alum took to social media to playfully rave over Queen Bey’s recent album nearly a week following its release.

Accompanied by a carousel, she penned the caption, "Dear @beyonce, Penélope and I have been waiting 20 YEARS for this album! FINALLY, it was worth it. [cowboy smiley emoji] #CowboyCarter @penelopecruzoficial."

Her text referred to Bandidas, in which the farmer girl (Penélope Cruz) and the wealthy landowner (Hayek) team up to take revenge against a wicked land baron who tries to capture their lands.



Among the montage of photos were some snapshots of the Desperado hitmaker donning a Texas shirt paired with jeans, accessorising her look with a cowboy hat and black shades.

Some of the other snaps were of the dynamic duo from the 2006 western action posing against the backdrop of a countryside view, exuding cowgirl charm.

Additionally, the fans loved how the 57-year-old Mexican actress supported Beyoncé, 42.

One fan wrote, "Thanks for supporting the Queen. Queens recognise Queens, don't they? [red heart emoji]."

"Love you even MORE for rocking that Texas shirt. [heart eyes emoji]," another expressed.