Adam Sandler mourns ‘Happy Gilmore’ costar Joe Flaherty

Adam Sandler admitted he ‘worshipped’ the comedian and actor growing up

Adam Sandler is heartbroken over the death of actor and comedian Joe Flaherty, whom he revered as his idol growing up.

Taking to his Instagram, Sandler paid a touching tribute to Flaherty after his death was confirmed on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024.

“Oh man. Worshipped Joe growing up. Always had me and my brother laughing,” Sandler wrote alongside a carousel post featuring images of Flaherty spanning his illustrious nearly four-decade-long career.

“Count Floyd, Guy Caballero. Any movie he made. He crushed as border guard in Stripes,” he recounted Flaherty’s notable roles.

Looking back on Flaherty’s appearance on the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore, Sandler fondly reminisced, “Couldn’t be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course. The nicest guy you could know,”

“Genius of a comedian. And a true sweetheart. Perfect combo. Much love to his kids and thanks to Joe for all the greatness he gave us all,” he concluded the tribute.



Flaherty passed away at the age of 82 after battling an undisclosed illness. His daughter Gundrun confirmed the news of his death in a statement to Variety.

“Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies form the ‘40s and ‘50s. His insights into the golden age of cinema didn’t just shape his professional life; they were also a source of endless fascination for me,” Gundrun reflected.