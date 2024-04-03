Queen Camilla puts aside feud with Prince Harry for royal duty

Queen Camilla is trying to look past her feelings for Prince harry for the sake of the royal family.



As the Duke of Sussex is set to travel back to UK next month, a royal source told The Mirror that Camilla is doing her best to “lift morale” especially as they go through a health crisis.

Prince Harry has not kept his feelings for Camilla a secret as he referred to her as his ‘evil stepmother’ in his explosive memoir, Spare, which was released in January last year.

The source added that Camilla did “did her family proud” as she hosted the Reading Room event at the Buckingham Palace , “putting the Prince Harry fall-out behind her.

“Camilla has done her best to lift morale for the family, and play her part,” the source said. “She beamed at her charity event for The Queen’s Reading Room.”

The source continued, “It was such a success, and she was just so honored to have everyone turn out to support - and thanked her team wholeheartedly for putting on such an important function to raise awareness of the link between reading and well-being.”

It remains to be seen if Prince Harry would be able to get past his feelings for his stepmother in the coming years.