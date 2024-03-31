Sean 'Diddy' Combs appears untouched after raids outside Miami house

In a subsequent public appearance, Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared unfazed by the current legal proceedings and federal inquiry into his involvement in a sex trafficking case.



Fitness teacher Wes Watson ran into Diddy on Friday at Miami's Pura Vida restaurant, and Diddy posted videos of their meeting to Instagram.

“Down here at Pura Vida by my pad, run into the man right here,” Watson said in an Instagram story. “Miami’s like that! It’s a movie.”

On Thursday, Diddy was also seen out with his 17-year-old twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James. The Coming Home rapper was enjoying an evening out at Top Golf in Miami with his daughters when he gave the cameras a peace sign.

The HipHop mogul is presently dealing with claims alleging sexual assault, gang rape, and sex trafficking. In connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation, Homeland Security raided his homes in Miami and Los Angeles on Monday.

During the raid, Diddy's kids King, 25, and Justin, 30, were present at their Los Angeles residence. The two were allegedly arrested but thereafter set go.

Diddy, for his part, has remained adamantly innocent throughout the legal proceedings.