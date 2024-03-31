Royal family 'tested' as Prince Harry awaits big decision about Invictus Games

Royal family are set to confront an uncomfortable situation with Prince Harry in the coming months.

The Duke of Sussex is slated to return to the UK to attend St. Paul’s Cathedral service to mark 10th anniversary of Invictus Games in May in London.

According to a copy of schedule obtained by the Daily Express earlier this week, members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are not listed as guests at the event.

It highlights a grim predicament regarding the relations between Harry and the royals, which continue to get worse ever since he exited the firm with wife Meghan Markle.

According to the Telegraph, the senior royals will be “conflicted” over the idea of charity-driven games returning to the UK in the coming years.

Moreover, the security issue lurks like a sword over the head of the duke, who lost legal battle to Home Office against withdrawal of public-funded police protection for his wife and kids last month.

Royal author Victoria Ward claimed, “As for whether other members of the family would publicly support a Games on UK soil, the jury is out.”

The reasons are ever divergent, varying from their shared estrangement from one another to current health crisis grappling the family.

She noted, “a lack of support for the competitors from senior royals would look churlish,” if the British government ends up winning bid against Washington, DC to host the 2027 Invictus Games.

"A lot could happen over the next three years but given current tensions, it appears unlikely either would join Harry and Meghan in the stands,” she wrote for the outlet.