Claire Danes to lead new Netflix series ‘The Beast In Me’

Claire Danes will lead the new limited netflix series 'The Beat In Me'

Claire Danes has been booked by The Beast In Me to headline the new limited series on Netflix.

According to Netflix Tudum, the Terminator: Rise of the Machines star will team up with The X-Files showrunner and creator Howard Gordan and Gabe Rotter, respectively.

Alongside this dynamic duo, Daniel Pearle from American Crime Story, Conan O’Brien, Jodie Foster, Jeff Ross, and David Kissinger will contribute to the new mystery thriller as executive producers.

According to the official synopsis of the series, Danes will showcase her acting chops in The Beast In Me as Aggie Wiggs, "an acclaimed author who has retreated from public life, unable to write since the tragic death of her younger son."

However, she bounced back, opening her writer’s blockade, when a notorious figure bought the house next door: Nile Sheldon—a famed real estate mogul once a prime suspect in his wife's appearance and Wiggs' key subject for a new book.

"Both horrified and fascinated by Nile and his past, Agggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth…in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly," the plot description teased.

The Beast In Me marks Danes’ first major project for Netflix after a cameo in Master of None season 1.