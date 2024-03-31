BLACKPINK’s Jennie to drop debut solo album this summer

Jennie Kim will release her debut solo album after the success of her two solo singles

Jennie Kim, renowned by her mononym Jennie, is poised to set the internet abuzz with the release of her debut solo album under Odd Atelier, slated for June.

As reported by Allkpop, local Korean media outlets unveiled multiple reports on March 31, indicating that the BLACKPINK sensation is gearing up for a musical comeback.

Offering further insights, the publication revealed that the Black Venom songstress is currently immersed in the production of her album and diligently planning the solo activities accompanying its release.

This forthcoming solo album will mark the South Korean singer and rapper's first musical endeavour since she ventured into independent territory with OA last year.

Jennie, who initially made waves with her solo debut single Solo in November 2018, established OA in December 2023 alongside her mother, aiming to support her solo career in a more flexible and comfortable manner.

Moreover, her solo accolades also include the recent release of her special single, You & Me, in October 2023.

Debuting at No. 7 on the Billboard Global 200, the single racked up 65.1 million streams worldwide. It also claimed the No. 39 spot on Britain's Official Singles Chart.

Jennie is currently busy recording TVN's mystery variety show Apartment 404.